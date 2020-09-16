Tired of hiding flabby arms? Try these 5 tips to lose upper arm fat

Instead of hiding flabby arms, you must try these easy and simple tips to lose upper arm fat.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: All body shapes are beautiful but there are times when we hesitate to wear our favourite outfit just because of the extra flab in our body. People often avoid wearing a sleeveless top or a designer spaghetti because of bulgy arms. Well, we all want to get rid of the flabby arms but as it happens we are always short of time for regular gyms and diets. However, with these simple tips, we can help you achieve your goal.

Add fibers in your daily diet: Fiber is loaded with health benefits that do wonders for the body. It takes a longer time in digestion which gives you a feeling of fullness to reduce hunger. This helps you to avoid overeating and also helps in overall weight loss. Fruits, seeds, vegetables, whole grains, legumes and nuts are the common sources of high fiber.

Increase intake of Protein: Several studies suggest that the intake of protein curbs craving and helps in weight management. Consuming more proteins can significantly help in reducing arm fat. A high protein diet improves body composition and emulsifies fat deposits. Meat, seafood, legumes, eggs, poultry, and dairy products can play an important role in reducing arm fat.

Cut down on Sugar: To maintain body weight, it is very important to take a count on your calories. According to several studies, one needs to burn about 3,500 calories to burn a pound of fat and cutting of sugar is the easiest way to achieve this target. To maintain the glucose level in your body, you can replace processed sugar with fresh fruits, juices, honey, brown sugar and jaggery.

Reduce carbs from your diet: Cutting down of refined carbs is very important to lose upper arm fat. These carbohydrates are hard to digest and increase the blood sugar level in the body. One should replace these carbs with whole-grain foods like buckwheat, oats, sorghum and barley.

Stay hydrated: Drinking water has so many health benefits which include weight loss, hydration, better immunity, infection-free stomach and others. Drinking water helps in overall weight loss and reduce your daily appetite. Having one glass of water before a meal gives you more satisfaction. It cleans you from inside and emulsifies fat deposits.

Posted By: Srishti Goel