Tired Of Excessive Belly Fat? Try These 5 Simple Yoga Poses To Reduce It

YOGA is a life-transforming exercise that provides numerous health benefits. Incorporation of yoga in your life improves flexibility, balance, and strength, gives relief from back pain, and benefits heart health. Belly fat is a prominent health issue which develops due to age, genetics, unhealthy lifestyle, poor eating habits and stress. However, certain yoga asanas also help in reducing belly fat like magic.

Look below for some amazing yoga asanas to burn belly fat efficiently.

1. Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

Tadasana, also known as Moutain Pose or Samasthiti is a standing yoga asana which strengthens the knee, thigh and ankles. It is an ideal warm-up exercise which improves blood circulation and activates other peripheral areas of the body. Not only it promotes body awareness but also helps in wiping off the fat accumulated around the waist.

How To Do:

Stand with your feet slightly apart while keeping your feet balanced on both feet. While inhaling, raise your arms above your head and exhale. Now, raise your shoulders towards your ears and exhale while opening your chest and straightening the posture. Relax all muscles in your face and come back to the normal position.

2. Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)

This yoga posture works on strengthening your abdominal muscles while relaxing your lower back. Also known as Cobra pose, this asana is a great exercise to help shred the extra belly.

How To Do:

Place your palms on the ground under your shoulder and slowly bend your elbows straight and from the sides. Pause for a minute and slowly anchor your pubic bone to the floor. While inhaling, lift your chest off the floor, roll back your shoulders and relax your ribs onto the floor. Keep your neck neutral and exhale to release back to the floor.

3. Kumbhakasana (The plank)

Also known as the Plank pose, this is another yoga asana reducing belly fat, and back pain, strengthen sore muscles and improves body flexibility and balance. It is one of the easiest and best yoga poses to reduce and burn belly fat and tone body muscles.

How To Do:

To perform this yoga pose, lie with your face downwards on the floor and slowly lift your body onto straightened arms. Try to balance your toes and face forwards or down. Hold this position for as long as you can, take a breath and repeat this a few more times.

4. Navasana (Boat Pose)

This yoga pose helps reduce belly fat by strengthening and toning your abdominal muscles leading to efficient weight loss. The boat pose is proven to be an excellent yoga pose if you want to lose weight and reduce belly fat. It also helps in regulating the functioning of the kidney and pancreas.

How To Do:

To practice this pose, sit on the floor with your legs stretched and carefully pull your knees upwards along with tightening your thigh muscles. Now, lift your feet off the ground to make a V-shape with your body and keep your backbone straight and arms at the height of the shoulders. Hold this pose for 10-12 seconds and repeat for few more times.

5. Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

The camel pose promotes stress release while balancing your body and strengthening the abs.

How To Do:

Get into the downward-facing dog pose and straighten one of your legs slowly and carefully and lift it. Now, cautiously lower your straightened leg under your abs and repeat this pose for few more times for each leg and then take a rest.