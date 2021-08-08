Apart from healing properties, Ayurvedic herbs and spices have special benefits which can help one lose those extra kilos. Scroll down to know more in detail.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Reducing belly fat can be a tedious task especially when one has gotten used to a sedentary lifestyle post COVID-19 lockdown. But losing weight particularly from your adomen area is extremely necessary. Yes, studies have shown that abdominal obesity is an important risk factor for having a first heart attack.

Therefore, without wasting anytime try working out to work on your belly area but don't forget to go the natural way to lose weight. For example having warm water boosts digestion and adding ginger and black pepper in the diet also helps in weight loss. But apart from them there are some other natural kitchen ingredients which can prove to be helpful. You guessed it right! We are talking about ayurveda that can lead you to shed those extra kilos.

So, here we are with a list of some helpful ayurvedic herbs and spices that may aid in cutting fat and making you slimmer. Take a look:

Black Cumin

Also known as black seeds or Kalonji, is used for weight loss, especially cutting belly fat. The seeds and oil extract of kalonji is used for obesity and weight loss.

Triphala

It is an herb that is prepared with 3 combined superfoods - Amala, Bibhitaki and Haritaki. Triphala helps in reducing the blood glucose level in people suffering from Type-2 diabetes. It also helps in reducing weight by detoxifying the digestive tract and fighting conspiration.

Fenugreek

An important kitchen ingredient, fenugreek, aids the digestion system. It also helps in holding back food cravings and suppressing the appetite.

Punarnava

Also known as Boerhavia diffusa, it is a flowering plant that is famous for its effective weight loss properties. It has diuretic elements that help the kidney and urinary bladder to process better. This helps in removing toxins from the body without any loss of essential minerals.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is known for stimulating metabolism which assists in shedding extra weight.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report.)

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal