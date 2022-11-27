6 Times Kiara Advani Made Internet Groove With Her Fashion Style

THE BOLLYWOOD Beauty, Kiara Advani has set major fashion goals in her iconic attires and bold outfits. The diva never fails to impress her fans and audience with her endearing smile and fashion game on point. Recently, busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie 'Govinda Naam Mera' starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in other lead roles, Kiara Advani is yet again set to make people groove with her magic.

From wearing a plained kurta, off-shoulders, and neckline cutouts to silhouettes and sarees, the Bhool Bhulaiya star has oozed glamour by decking up in versatile fashion. Have a look below at the beauty's gorgeous outfits that brought storm on the internet.

With her Bollywood debut in the film Fugly in 2014, Kiara Advani has been one of the finest and most versatile actors who appeared in Hindi and Telugu movies. Originally known as Alia Advani, Kiara is the daughter of businessman Jagdeep Advani and she has already aced her acting career with 17 blockbuster movies in 8 years including MS Dhoni, Kabir Singh, and Shershah among others. Kiara Advani enjoys a massive fan following with 25.8 million followers on her official Instagram page along with thousands of fan club pages.