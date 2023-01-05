Thyroid: 4 Common Health Problems That Arise Due To This Disease

The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland located at the base of your neck just below the centre of the throat. It is a part of an intricate network of glands called the endocrine system according to Healthline. The endocrine system is responsible for coordinating many of your body’s activities. The thyroid gland manufactures hormones that regulate your body’s metabolism.

Several problems arise when the thyroid produces too much hormone (hyperthyroidism) or not enough (hypothyroidism). Moreover, when the thyroid is underproducing or overproducing, it can lead to symptoms such as weight loss, fatigue, irritability, weight gain and many more. The thyroid can cause numerous other problems in the body especially in that o a woman, such as irregular periods, weight gain or loss, insomnia, increased stress etc. Read below the health problem that can arise due to this disease.

1. Skin Disorder

According to the National Library of Medicine, in hypothyroidism, the skin tends to become pale because of dermal mucopolysaccharides and dermal water content. Painless lumps and patches of scaly skin are some symptoms of thyroid. The changes in hormone levels can result in increased problems of acne and pimples in women.

2. Infertility

According to Mayo Clinic, low levels of thyroid hormone can interfere with the release of an egg from your ovary which can further impair fertility. The hormone changes followed by thyroid problems can lead to irregular menstruation cycles which can further affect fertility. Moreover, hypothyroidism can cause cysts in the ovary which can lead to an increase in the production of the prolactin-a hormone that controls milk production in women who are pregnant. This increase in prolactin may be the reason for infertility.

3. Irregular Menstruation Cycles

According to Everyday Health, when the thyroid hormone levels increase, the brain's hypothalamus starts producing extra thyrotropin-releasing hormone (TRH), and pituitary glands release extra thyroid-stimulating hormone (STH) and prolactin. High prolactin levels can suppress the production of gonadotrophin-releasing hormones which can lead to menstrual irregularities.

4. Early Menopause

Hypothyroidism can increase or worsen the symptoms of menopause, advocates Healthline. Early menopause is a condition where a woman reaches menopause before the age of 45 to 50. This can result in problems in pregnancy, and premature menopause. It can also further affect thyroid hormone glands, leading to problems of insomnia, menopause and irregular periods.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)