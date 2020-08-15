A team of researchers from University of Chicago found that pharmaceutical drug Ebselen, which is used to treat multiple diseases, including bipolar disorders and hearing loss, can decrease the activity of an enzyme that plays a central role in the life cycle of SARS-CoV-2 virus.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In a major advance towards a therapeutic solution against COVID-19, scientist have identified a pre-existing drug that may prevent the novel coronavirus from replicating in host cells.

A team of researchers from University of Chicago found that pharmaceutical drug Ebselen, which is used to treat multiple diseases, including bipolar disorders and hearing loss, can decrease the activity of an enzyme that plays a central role in the life cycle of SARS-CoV-2 virus, as per a report by PTI.

This study, published in the journal Science Advances, examined the main protease Mpro of the corona virus. Mpro facilitates the virus' ability to make proteins from its genetic material -- RNA -- and enables the pathogen to replicate within the host cell. The researches then screened thousands of existing compounds for potential use against the virus.

"By virtue of the large number of compounds considered in high throughput screens, those calculations must necessarily involve a number of simplifications, and the results must then be evaluated using experiments and more refined calculations," explained study co-author Juan de Pablo.

Using state-of-the-art computer simulations, the researchers then discovered that Ebselen is able to decrease Mpro's activity.

"In addition to binding at the catalytic site of the enzyme, Ebselen also binds strongly to a distant site, which interferes with the enzyme's catalytic function by relying on a mechanism in which information is carried from one region of a large molecule to another region far away from it through subtle structural reorganisations," de Pablo said.

The research reveals a new vulnerability in the SARS-CoV-2 virus which was previously unknown and that could be useful in developing new therapeutic strategies against it.

India on Friday registered a spike of over 65,000 new COVID-19 infections, taking its overall tally of coronavirus cases past 25-lakh mark.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja