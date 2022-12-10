THESE Are India's Top Destinations To Get The Best Medical Treatment | See List

MEDICAL TOURISM, often known as "medical value travel," is the industry where foreign patients cross international borders for wellness, cosmetic, or medical procedures. India was rated 10th in the world in terms of medical tourism in mid-2020, and it was valued at roughly USD 9 billion.

Curative Medical Treatment:

Treatments for cancer, chronic illnesses, joint replacements, and organ transplants

Optimum Health And Rejuvenation:

Services targeted towards rejuvenation or aesthetic reasons, such as cosmetic surgery, stress relief, and spas

Traditional Medicine:

The traditional medicinal practises of India, such as Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy, are under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of AYUSH.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu

This area, commonly referred to as the "Health Capital of India," is among the most popular locations in India for receiving any type of medical treatment. About 40% of patients, according to data from the Confederation of Indian Industries, have chosen Chennai for superior medical care. Approximately 200 foreign patients also go to Chennai each year for various medical treatments, including bone marrow transplants, hip replacements, eye surgeries, and cardiac bypasses.

Bangalore, Karnataka

Many patients travelling to India for medical reasons look for the best medical care India has to offer. For a soothing and enjoyable medical experience, people fly from all over the world to Bangalore. This city provides accessible healthcare options delivered by highly skilled medical staff and research groups.

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

Some of the best medical care in Coimbatore is offered along the affordable coast. They offer a variety of therapeutic options, including allopathy, and keep in touch with a number of prominent medical facilities in the area.Other practises available include Siddha, Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy, ENT, and Wellness.

Alleppey, Kerala

Many foreigners travel to Alleppey to receive ayurvedic treatments for rejuvenation. Additionally, they come here to receive the many therapies and massages that this holistic and ecologically friendly healthcare system has to offer.

Vellore, Tamil Nadu

Another place in Tamil Nadu with a reputation for medical travel is Vellore. Leading medical institutions and state-of-the-art testing facilities are located in this city. It is well known for its allopathic, acupuncture, Ayurvedic, Unani, and homoeopathic medicine. The Tamil Nadu government has additionally been actively marketing medical tourism here.