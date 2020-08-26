The Hong Kong-reinfection case simply points out that one can be reinfected with the virus but still have some protective immunity to it.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: A 33-year old man in Hong Kong was reportedly infected for a second time by COVID-19, over four months after he first got infected by the contagious virus. A team of doctors at University of Hong Kong had said on Monday that the man had first got sick by COVID-19 in March, and this time in August, he contracted a different strain of virus after having travelled to Spain and England.

The man, however, was asymptomatic during his second infection, indicating that his immune system did react against COVID-19. In contrast, during his first contraction of COVID-19, the Hong Kong University researchers said that he showed COVID-19 symptoms such as cough, a sore throat, fever, and headache, and thus had to be hospitalized. The second time, however, there were no symptoms at all.

Possible silver lining with COVID re-infection?

The Hong Kong-based patient reportedly showed a significant immune response the second time he got infected. “His immune response prevented the disease from getting worse,” an immunologist at Yale University was quoted as saying by New York Times. Although the matter is still concerning, a case like this out of tens of millions “should not cause undue alarm as of yet,” a Columbia University epidemiologist added further.

“This is no cause for alarm,” Yale immunologist Akiko Iwasaki tweeted about the new findings about COVID-19 reinfection from Hong Kong. “This is a textbook example of how immunity should work,” she added.

The Hong Kong-reinfection case simply points out that one can be reinfected with the virus but still have some protective immunity to it. This is simply because there are various aspects of our immune system which work together in a coordinated fashion to fight the virus, resulting in a systemic immunity against the COVID-19.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta