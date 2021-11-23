New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Thanksgiving Day is celebrated by Americans on the fourth Thursday of November to pay gratitude to God for giving them each meal. Although it has historical roots in religious and cultural traditions, it has long been celebrated as an annual national holiday, marking the start of the holiday season. This year, the day will be celebrated on November 25, Thursday.

Thanksgiving Day 2021: History

The day finds its root in the history of America and its cultural and religious traditions. As per English tradition, the first Thanksgiving Day was celebrated after the 1621 harvest feast shared by the English colonists (Pilgrims) of Plymouth and the Native American Wampanoag people. On this day, people come together for a feast and thank the Lord for his blessings. Until the time of President Abraham Lincoln, Thanksgiving was observed on various dates in the US. However, the president declared the fourth Thursday of November as the official day of Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving Day 2021: Significance

On this day, the family come together and enjoy a feast, which is turkey and pumpkin pie and thank the Lord for blessing them with such a beautiful life and delicious meal. Also, on this day, some specially visit the church to seek the lord's blessings.

Thanksgiving Day 2021: Celebration

The turkey is one of the most important foods for Americans on Thanksgiving Day. Also, the day marks togetherness, so those who live away from family make sure to return home for Thanksgiving and eat the meal together like olden times. However, as the COVID-19 pandemic is in being, the celebration is expected to be low key. Those who will unable to visit their families can enjoy the feast over video calling.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv