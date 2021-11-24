New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As the Thanksgiving festival is round the corner, people have started preparing for the big feast ahead of it. For many Thanksgiving day is a perfect opportunity to show their culinary and cooking skills.

On the day of Thanksgiving people prepare a grand feast for dinner to eat with family and friends. Most of the meals are cooked at home that including dishes such as mashed potatoes, pumpkin pies, sweet potatoes, and cranberries. But the star of the evening always remains the tender and delicious turkey.

The traditional American dish is cooked in many ways. For you to enjoy a different turkey dish year, we have brought some mouth-watering turkey recipes that you can cook at this festival.

Classic Roast Turkey

The classic is the best holiday recipe. This recipe has plenty of seasonal herbs, vegetables and, of course, butter that we add with turkey before putting it into the oven.

Traditional Roast Turkey

The bird is soaked overnight in a mixture of broth, salt, sugar, peppercorns, allspice, and ginger before being cooked in the oven.

Tuscan Turkey Roulade

This is a little different from other recipes as the turkey is served like roles, slices into beautiful disks, and is saturated with the rich herb-and-garlic flavors of porchetta. If you let your butcher do the work of removing the bones, preparing it is remarkably straightforward.

Bacon-Wrapped Turkey Breast Stuffed with Pear Hash

If you want a break from the seasonal turkey dish year after year. Try turkey breasts wrapped in bacon and stuffed with a spicy pear mixture.

Spiced Turkey Breast with Persian Golden Prunes

It is made when turkey breasts are roasted in a rich sauce made from tomatoes, barberries, and Persian golden prunes. Golden prunes are slightly sour and are commonly paired with poultry and lamb in Persian cuisine.

Posted By: Ashita Singh