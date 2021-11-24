New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Thanksgiving Day 2021 will be celebrated on November 25 and as the festival of Thanksgiving is round the corner and people celebrate the festival with a lot of grandeur and warmth.

On a special day, families hold dinners parties and eat together to show their gratitude to family and friends. On a special day, people offer gratitude to God, family, and their loved ones. With all the excitement, people also deck up their houses with lights and flowers.

Deck up your houses with the grandest decor items to set up a theme for your guests to get mesmerized. To help with that, we have brought you some creative decor items that you can use to decorate your houses.

Pitcher Flower Arrangement

Flowers are the go-to item for any decoration, make room on your Thanksgiving table for this stunning fall bouquet of roses, ranunculus, and hydrangeas. A galvanized metal pitcher adds the perfect rustic touch.

Banners

Add meaningful and colorful banners to make your house festival-ready, Buy a Burlap for the perfect fall touch that will look amazing on your Kitchen top or in the hall, or in the dining area.

Candles

Fill your houses with scented, colorful candles that will provide warmth at your place. Markets are filled with different types of candles that you can buy to put in your houses.

Christmas Tree

With the festival of Christmas nearing, you can put a Christmas tree in your house with all the decorations on it to get a more Christmassy vibe that will help spread joy on the occasion of Thanksgiving.

Fall tree leaves

Colourful leaves will add the ultimate touch of fall on a special day. You can spread leaves in your house or on the dining table, use it to make garlands, and hang them near your kitchen or on your door.

Posted By: Ashita Singh