New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Thanksgiving Day is a festival of the West that is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November to pay gratitude to God for giving them each meal. On a special day, families hold dinners parties and eat together to show their gratitude to family and friends.

This year the special day will be celebrated on November 25. The history of Thanksgiving dates back to the 1621 harvest feast shared by the English colonists (Pilgrims) of Plymouth and the Native American Wampanoag people.

It is celebrated with a big feast that includes dried fruits, boiled pumpkin, turkey, venison, and much more. And, if you're excited too to attend a grand Thanksgiving dinner with a formal or casual invitation. We here have brought you some tips on what to take as a gift with you to all the gatherings.

Wine

Exquisite Wines that are aged well are one of the best gifts that you can carry to a party for Thanksgiving celebrations. Select the wine your Hosts like and gift it to them. Enjoy sipping wine and a tasty feast as you celebrate Thanksgiving together.

Scented Candle set

Fruity, Floral scented Candles can add extra stars to your celebrations. Candles are always considered as good go-to gifts for any occasion. Buy a set of seasonal fumes to present to your host at the Thanksgiving dinner.

Chocolate Babka

A Chocolate Babka is the best treat for breakfast. Its sweet, savory taste will go perfect with the other delicacies during the grand Thanksgiving dinner. Buy a Chocolate or Potato Babka to gift your host from the bakery.

Succulent Centerpiece

Ditch the traditional floral arrangement or bouquet and gift your host, friend a succulent Thanksgiving centerpiece. Its vibes will add freshness to your celebrations and colours on the dining table.

Pumpkin Pie Baker Dish

A Pie is a must-have on the occasion of Thanksgiving in most households. But if you're carrying one with you to the dinner party, carry it in a pumpkin-shaped pie dish as your gift to the host.

Posted By: Ashita Singh