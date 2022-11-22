Thanksgiving 2022: 5 Ways How You Can Host The Best Party On This Special Day

THANKSGIVING is a big American festival that marks the beginning of Christmas festivities. This festival is widely celebrated in the United States on the fourth Thursday of November and will be celebrated on November 24 this year. This day is traditionally a day of a get-together with friends and families with a special meal known as a feast.

On this special day, people host parties and feast at their places with their family and friends. Pople pay visits to church and pray for nations' shealing and practice gratitude. Poeple decorate their homes with lights and flowers for the festival celebrations. Therefore, we bring you some amazing party hosting ideas to become a great host this Thanksgiving.

1. Create a guest list prior to hand

When hosting a party, one should prepare a guest list in advance. The holiday means nothing if your close ones are missing. Prepare your guest list and let them know in advance that you're hosting a party.

2. Choose a theme

A theme for the Thanksgiving party should be decided prior. Choose colours, dress themes and decorations for your party. Tine your festivities according to varied colours and decorations.

3. Create a delicious menu

Food is what excites and impresses your guests the most. Choose your menu according to your guest's tastes. Include delicacies such as desserts and thanksgiving traditional foods into your party menu.

4. Choose a location

Always choose a location that is easy to find and spot. Hosting the party at your home is the best option for a Thanksgiving party. Whereas, if you are hosting a bigger party, you can choose locations that your guests can come easily to.

5. Decorations

Decorations are something that will put up your location in a festive mood. You can decorate your house with pumpkins, gratitude walls, lights, candles, colourful wreaths and Christmas trees. Light up your house with vibrant colours to add a festive touch.