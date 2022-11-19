Thanksgiving 2022: Know Date, History, Significance And Celebrations Of The Day

THANKSGIVING DAY is celebrated in the United States and is held on the fourth Thursday of November every year. It is a special day celebrated by the Americans to pay gratitude to God for giving them each meal. This year the festival will be celebrated on November 24, Thursday. The day is marked by a national holiday in the country and the start of the holiday season.

Thanksgiving 2022: History

As per English tradition, the day of Thanksgiving was celebrated to give thanks to God or to celebrate a bountiful harvest. One of the first Thanksgiving celebrations in the colonies was the autumn harvest feast that the Plymouth colonists and Wampanoag shared in 1621. Days of Thanksgiving were observed by various colonies and states for more than 200 years. To celebrate their first harvest, the Pilgrims invited the Wampanoag Indians to a feast in Plymouth Colony. Everyone enjoyed themselves while eating turkey and pumpkin pie.

Thanksgiving 2022: Significance

The popular day is celebrated to say thanks to God and recognise all the sacrifices and blessings of the past year. On this day, families come together and enjoy a delicious feast including turkey and pumpkin pie. Visit to churches are also made to seek the blessings of God and pray for the nation's healing.

Thanksgiving 2022: Celebrations

Thanksgiving is a day for thanking God and being with family. People who live away from their families come home on this day to enjoy the festive spirit. Also, the day marks the beginning of the holiday season, therefore, people begin to prepare for the biggest festival of Christmas which includes decorations, shopping and many more. Turkey is made and enjoyed as it is an important food for Thanksgiving. Traditional fare in America includes pumpkin pie, turkey, cranberries, gravy potatoes, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce.