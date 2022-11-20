Thanksgiving 2022: 3 Easy Eggless Brownies Recipes At Home To Relish Festive Mood

THE SPECIAL occasion of Thanksgiving is celebrated in the United States with great jubilation. Thanksgiving is annually celebrated on the fourth Thursday by Americans. This year, the day will be celebrated on November 24. To uplift the festive celebrations, people make mouthwatering dishes for the feast on Thanksgiving Day. Look below for simple recipes to make eggless brownies at the festival.

1. Mini Brownie Turkeys

The ideal little snack is miniature turkey brownies, and decorating them for Thanksgiving is a fun project to do with your kids or grandkids! Adds a fun element for children to your Thanksgiving dessert table.

Recipe: Set the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees C). Apply cooking spray to a muffin pan. Using an electric mixer, blend butter and sugar in a bowl. Mix in the egg and vanilla and a different bowl, and combine salt, baking soda, cocoa powder, and flour. When the batter is smooth, add the flour mixture to the butter mixture. Evenly distribute the batter among the muffin liners. Bake in the preheated oven for 14 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean. For five minutes, let the tin cool. Place on a wire rack, and allow to cool for 20 minutes.

Butter, cocoa powder, and milk should all be combined in a bowl and smoothed out using an electric mixer. Add powdered sugar gradually while mixing to create a smooth, airy frosting. Frost the cake in the form of a semi-circular formation with five lines coming up from the head. To create the turkey's feathers, place a piece of candy corn on each of the five lines.

2. Cranberry Fudge Brownie

These homemade brownies are the ideal dessert for your Thanksgiving dessert table as they are moist, chewy, and full of flavour from dark chocolate and sweet cranberries.

Recipe: In a medium bowl, combine the flour, cocoa, baking soda, and salt. The dry ingredients should be thoroughly mixed. Beat the eggs, sugar, butter, and vanilla in a big bowl with a stand mixer or a hand mixer until they are light and fluffy. Add the flour mixture after stopping the mixer. Mix the dry ingredients with the liquid ones while running the mixer on low. A smooth batter should result from them. From the stand mixer, take out the bowl. Add the cranberries by stirring with a wooden spoon. Bake the brownie batter in the prepared pan for 45 minutes on the middle rack of a preheated oven. Brownies are ready when a wooden toothpick inserted in the centre of one comes out clean. Let the brownies cool before cutting them into pieces.

3. Turkey Brownie

These brownies are made easily at home with brownie mix, candy corn and peanut butter cups and will be most savoured in your Thanksgiving feast.

Recipe: According to the directions on the back of the box, prepare and bake the brownies. Let them cool completely before decorating. Cut them now into 3-inch circles, and then add some icing to the back of a peanut butter cup to create the body of the turkey. Include the chocolate candies for the eyes and a red one for the gobbler's beak. Turn the chocolate treat so it resembles a beak more. To create the feathers for the turkey, add 4–5 candy corn.