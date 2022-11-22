Thanksgiving 2022: 5 Delicious Turkey Recipes To Make On The Auspicious Day

THANKSGIVING festival is around the corner and preparations are in full swing. Thanksgiving is a special day celebrated in the United States, this year will be celebrated on November 24. The celebrations of this festival mark the beginning of the holiday season and people begin the preparations for the Christmas festival.

The celebrations of this special occasion include paying visits to church, being grateful, organising feasts, having thanksgiving dinner with family and friends and traditional fares. If you're hosting a thanksgiving feast, look below for some easy-to-make turkey recipes that will add delight to the festive celebrations.

1. Over roasted turkey

To relish your tastebuds, try to make an over-roasted turkey recipe which will impress your guests. Roasted turkey tradition.



2. Garlic butter turkey

Garlic butter juicy turkey is one of the most favoured recipes among other turkey recipes. This turkey is a combined taste mixture of species with exotic tastes.

3. Tuscan turkey roulade

Cooked in a bit different style from other turkey recipes, this one is served like rolls, with flavours of porchetta. This recipe will uplift your thanksgiving feast with delicious taste.

4. Bacon-wrapped turkey breast

This turkey is wrapped in bacon and stuffed with spicy mixtures which will provide you with the classic and rich taste of the thanksgiving festival.

5. Spiced Turkey Breast

You can use tomatoes, barberries and Persian golden prunes. They are slightly bitter in taste with lamb and poultry.