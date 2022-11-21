Thanksgiving 2022: 5 Decorations Ideas To Lit Up Your Home On This Special Occasion

CELEBRATED IN the United States, Thanksgiving is a major American festival celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. The preparations for the festival are in full swing as the day is approaching and will be celebrated with great enthusiasm on November 24 this year.

On this day, families hold a special grand feast where they eat together and show gratitude for everything they have got. People thank God on this special day and offer a visit to church. To celebrate this occasion, people decorate their houses with lights and flowers to uplift the festive mood. Look below for some amazing home decor ideas for Thanksgiving to try this year.

1. Thankful Pumpkins

Thankful pumpkins are a creative way to decorate your home as well as let your kids and other family members remember the special moments and things to be grateful for. All you need to do is get pumpkins and give them to each family member and ask them to write their favourite moments and things they are grateful for in life. You can place these thankful pumpkins near your thanksgiving fest table and decorate them with lights.

2. Gratitude Wall

How fun would it be to have a gratitude wall in your house on Thanksgiving! This festival is all about being grateful, and thankful and spending time with family and friends. You can designs a gratitude wall around your hall area with a large sheet of craft paper or cloth and decorate the edges with lights, flowers and handmade patterns. Use the area to write about things that you are grateful for by each family member.

3. Craft a Wreath with Leaves

The tradition of wreaths dates back to ancient Greece and Rome where wreaths were made with tree leaves and flowers worn as headdresses. You can use a plain wreath ring with fall leaves to put on your entry door. You can go as creative as you can for making the wreath.

4. Candles

Any festive celebrations and decorations are incomplete without candles. Scented and aromatic candles fill the house with an amazing aroma and add a festive touch to the home. You can use scented and colourful candles at different spots of your house to add warmth to your place. Also, do not forget to place the candles on your feast table as well.

5. Christmas Tree

As Thanksgiving marks the beginning of the holiday season and preparations for Christmas, you can put up a Christmas tree and decorate it with Christmas ornaments such as garlands, small gifts, wreaths, tree-toppers, snowflake ornaments, tree skirts, ribbons etc.