Thanksgiving 2022: 5 Best Cocktail Drinks to Get You In the Festive Spirit

HERE ARE some of the top holiday cocktail beverages to try for Thanksgiving in 2022! Do you want to host a sizable party or just a modest get-together with your closest friends? But hold on, you already know that a solid assortment of cocktails is a necessity for any party! To prepare for a good night, it's all about spending quality time with your loved ones. This Thanksgiving and Christmas 2022, it's time to put your DIY skills to use while mixing and stirring these incredible and cutting-edge drinks and serving them with a side of love. We have put together a selection of fantastic cocktail ideas that are ideal for your holiday season, from some excellent and mouthwatering whisky-based cocktails to exquisite gin-based ones.

The following are some cocktails to try:



1. Blackcurrant Glenmorangie

You'll need 25 ml and 50 ml each of Glenmorangie and whisky (1 oz). 12.5 ml (1/2 oz) of lemon juice. 10 ml (1/3 oz) of blackcurrant cordial. Avocado Syrup

How does one make it?

Add X by Glenmorangie, lemon juice, and agave syrup to a highball glass half-filled with crushed ice, stir, and top with blackcurrant cordial. Garnish with a lemon wheel and a blackberry.

2. The Chat-Phat Margarita

90 ml of Jimmy's Margarita Mix, 60 ml of Tequila or Rum, 1 fresh green chilli, 1 pinch of rock salt, and 1 orange wedge are the required ingredients.

How does one make it?

Pour the aforementioned ingredients into a shaker glass with ice and mix vigorously. Serve after straining into a stem glass with ice and an orange slice as a garnish.

3. Grant's Rose: A Toast

You'll need 60 ml of Grant's Distinction, 20 ml of simple syrup, 5–6 pink peppercorns, Sepoy pink rose lemonade, and edible flowers for garnish.

How does one make it?

Pour into a goblet, mix, and garnish with edible flowers to serve.