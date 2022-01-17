New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Thaipusam, also known as Thai Poosam, is a Hindu festival celebrated in Tamil and Kerala on the full moon day, usually coinciding with Pushya star, also known as Poosam. The word Thaipusam is a combination of the name of the month, Thai, and the name of a star, Pusam. During this festival, this star is at its highest point. It celebrates the occasion when Goddess Parvati gave Lord Kartikeya, also known as Lord Murugan, a Vel, so he could kill the evil demon Soorapadam and his brothers. Also, there is a belief, that Thaipusam marks the birth anniversary of Lord Murugan, but there is no concrete evidence.

Thaipusam is not just celebrated in India but also in countries that house Tamil populations, such as Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Mauritius and Singapore.

Thaipusam 2022: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Date: January 18, Tuesday

Poosam Nakshathram Begins - 04:37 AM on January 18, 2022

Poosam Nakshathram Ends - 06:42 AM on January 19, 2022

Thaipusam 2022: Significance

According to the Skanda Puranam, the legend of Lord Murugan and Thirupugal, which are divine verses on Murugan, adhere to Shaivam principles. Lord Murugan is the embodiment of Shiva's light and wisdom, devotees worship him to overcome the obstacles they face, as he is the divine vanquisher of evil. So those devotees who worship Lord Murugan on this day are bestowed with his grace and get rid of bad traits. Also, it makes them physically and mentally healthy and helps clear them of karmic debts.

Thaipusam 2022: Celebration

To mark the holy day, devotees on this day, performs Kavadi Attam (Kavadi means dance), a ceremonial act of devotional sacrifice. Kavadi Attam is a semicircular, decorated canopy supported by a wooden rod that they carry on their shoulders to the temple. Kavadi-bearers have to perform elaborated ceremonies on this day and must keep their body clean. They observe celibacy and consumes only satvik food once a day while engaging in various acts of devotion. Also, some pierce their tongues or cheeks with a small spear.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv