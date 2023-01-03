Tennis Star Martina Navratilova Diagnosed With Throat And Breast Cancer: Know Types, Causes, Symptoms And Prevention Of The Disease

Martina Navratilova is diagnosed with throat and breast cancer which have been detected at an early stage (Image Credits: Instagram/ Martina Navratilova)

POPULAR TENNIS star and 18-times Grand Slam singles winner, Martina Navratilova is diagnosed with throat and breast cancer a the same time. In a conversation with BBC news, the sports star opened up about being diagnosed with both cancers at an early stage. She said," "The double whammy is serious but fixable, and I'm hoping for a favourable outcome," she said. "It's going to stink for a while, but I'll fight with all I have got."

Navratilova's assistant released an official statement on The Guardian regarding her cancer and further route of treatment. The statement read, "Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with stage one throat cancer," read the statement. "The prognosis is good and Martina will start her treatment this month."

"The cancer type is HPV and this particular type responds really well to treatment. Martina noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck during the WTA finals in Fort Worth. When it didn't go down, a biopsy was performed, and the results came back as stage one throat cancer. At the same time as Martina was undergoing the tests for the throat, a suspicious form was found in her breast, which was subsequently diagnosed as cancer, completely unrelated to the throat cancer," the statement added.

What Is Throat Cancer?

Healthline defines cancer of the voice box, vocal cords and other parts of the throat as threat cancer. It generally starts from the vocal cord larynx to other areas of the throat. According to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), oropharyngeal cancer accounts for around 2.8 per cent of all cancer cases and 1.8 per cent of all deaths from cancer.

Most throat cancers involve the same types of cells, but specific terms are used to differentiate the parts of the throat where cancer originated.

- Nasopharyngeal cancer begins in the nasopharynx: the part of your throat just behind your nose.

Oropharyngeal cancer begins in the oropharynx: the part of your throat right behind your mouth that includes your tonsils.

Hypopharyngeal cancer (laryngopharyngeal cancer): begins in the hypopharynx (laryngopharynx): the lower part of your throat, just above your oesophagus and windpipe.

Glottic cancer: begins in the vocal cords.

Signs and Symptoms of Throat Cancer

-Cough

-Difficulty in swallowing

-Ear pain

-Sore throat

-Weight loss

-A sump or sore that doesn't heal

-Change in voice, such as hoarseness

-Wheezing

-Swollen lymph nodes in the neck

Causes Of Throat Cancer

Some factors that may increase the risk of developing oropharyngeal and laryngeal cancer according to Healthline are:

-Smoking

-A diet low in fruits and vegetables

-High consumption of alcohol

-A high body weight

-Age (being older)

-Having certain types of human papillomavirus (HPV)

-Oral hygiene habits

Prevention Of Throat Cancer

Preventing throat cancer is not possible in all cases and every time, but some preventive measures can be taken to reduce the risk:

-Avoid or quit smoking

-Quit tobacco use

-Consume a nutrient-rich diet including fresh fruit and vegetables

-Regular physical activity

-Protect yourself from HIV

-Watch out for your eating habits

-Manage weight

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)