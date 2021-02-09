Teddy bears don’t need hearts as they are stuffed with love. So scroll down below to know the 5 unique ways of showering love on your partner.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The love-soaked season of romance is on and what better way to celebrate your feelings for someone than to make their day special. As we are marking the 4th day of Valentine’s Week, take a look at some of the amazing ideas to celebrate Teddy Day with some furry stuffed toys. These cute little partners will surely work like a cupid in your day of romance. Check out these 5 awesome ways to surprise your loved one.

Send some love online

Well, this pretty much we all expected. But it’s still one of the most useful ways especially when you are away from your partner during this special Valentine’s Week. Market is simply flooded with types of gift apps which will help you send a teddy bear of your choice to anyone you want. Just one tap on an app and there you go.

Teddy mascot

If you find gifting a teddy, too mainstream then try becoming one. Yes, you read that right! We are talking about wearing a giant teddy suit and turning into a cute furry mascot yourself. Trust us, they won’t just love it but will be surprised big time!

Proposal through teddy bear

Although the Propose Day has passed, but if you still haven’t confessed your feelings then don’t worry, we’ve got a plan B. Just gift them a teddy bear and hide your message, ring or any other gift along with the soft toy. It can be tactfully hidden inside the folded arms of the bear or if your stuffed animal has a zipper then lucky you.

3D teddy cake

Just like Propose Day, if you’ve missed the celebrations of the Chocolate Day too, then get a teddy bear themed 3D cake and celebrate both the days together. Now admit it, you couldn’t think of this one. Right?

Stuff their room with soft toys

Do exactly, as the title suggests. If your girlfriend or boyfriend loves teddy bears, then just surprise them by loading their room with stuff toys. And no, it won’t dig a big hole in your pocket as there are different ranges of teddies available in the market right from 150 to 15000.

So guys, start planning and you can thank us later.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal