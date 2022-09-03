Teachers' Day 2022: Why Shiksha Diwas Is Celebrated On Dr S Radhakrishnan's Birth Anniversary

From guiding students to make better decisions to teaching them good values, teachers are one of the most important figures in a student's life after parents. Teachers play a prominent role in every student's life and help them to shape their future. To honour the teachers across the country, Teachers' Day is celebrated every year on September 5, which is also the birth anniversary of Dr S Radhakrishnan. Dr S Radhakrishnan was the first Vice President and second President of India.

Why Teachers' Day Is Celebrated On Dr S Radhakrushnan's Birth Anniversary:

In 1962, Dr Radhakrishnan’s students requested him to allow them to celebrate his birthday. However, Dr Radhakrishnan asked them to celebrate his birthday as Teachers' Day. Since then, September 5 is celebrated as Teachers' day and the first teachers' day was celebrated in 1962.

Dr Radhakrishnan served as a professor in various colleges for and was also a noted writer. In 1954, he was honoured with the Bharat Ratna. In 1963, he was also honoured with honorary membership of the British Royal Order of Merit. Moreover, his name was nominated for the Nobel Prize 27 times.

In 1931, he was nominated to the League of Nations Committee for International Cooperation. Later in 1947, he represented India at UNESCO and he was the Ambassador of India to the Soviet Union from 1949 to 1952. He also received the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade in 1961.

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was born in 1888 in a middle-class Telugu Brahmin family in the Madras Presidency, British India (now in Tamil Nadu). He was the second son of Veera Samayya, a tehsildar in a zamindari and did his Post Graduation in Philosophy subject from Madras University.

To celebrate the teachers' day, students across the country give gifts and greeting cards to their teachers. Moreover, schools and colleges also organise events to celebrate this day. These events include competitions in painting, debate, poem recitation, dancing, singing and several other activities.