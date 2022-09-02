Teachers' Day 2022: From Taare Zameen Par To Hitchki, Films That Beautifully Portray Student-Teacher Bond

Teachers play an important role in every student's life and help them to shape their future. To honour the teachers across the country, Teachers' Day is celebrated every year on September 5. Moreover, this day also marks the birth anniversary of Dr S Radhakrishnan, who was the second President of India.

Correct guidance from the teacher can shape the entire life of a student. This is also depicted in many Bollywood movies and won the hearts of the audience. Take a look at the movies that portrayed the unique, respectful and beautiful bond between a teacher and students.

Super 30

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 is based on a mathematics teacher and educator Anand Kumar and his educational program. Hrithik Roshan essays the role of Anand Kumar, who helps 30 IIT aspirants from underprivileged backgrounds. In the movie, Anand Kumar leaves no stone unturned to teach his students and develops a strong bond with them.

Hichki

Hitchki revolves around a teacher who suffers from Tourette's. At first, she faces difficulties to get a job because of her Tourette's but eventually gets a job in a school to teach underprivileged kids. The movie shows how a teacher's guidance can change students' life for good. The movie stars Rani Mukerji in the lead role.

3 Idiots

3 Idiots challenge the Indian education system with a comedy-drama narrative. The main character Rancho and the professor Viru Sahastrabuddhe do not share a good relationship in the film because of their different views on the education system. But later, Rancho manages to change his professor's mindset. The movie stars Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan in the lead role.

Taare Zameen Par

Taare Zameen Par shows a beautiful relationship between an art teacher Ram Shankar Nikumbh and his student Ishaan Awasthi, who suffers from dyslexia. Ramshankar helps Ishaan to overcome his problems during studying and understands him when no one does.

Black

Black revolves around a young girl Michelle who lost her eyesight and hearing ability at an early age. Her teacher Debraj helps her with her studies and makes her realise the joy and happiness and life.