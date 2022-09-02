Teachers' Day 2022: From Personalised Pens To Coffee Mugs, 6 Amazing Gift Ideas For Your Teacher

Teachers' day is celebrated every year on September 5 across the country. The day marks the birthday of Dr S Radhakrishnan and was first organised by the prominent students of Radhakrishnan who is also the second President of India.

The day is basically a holiday and is celebrated in all educational institutions. Students on this day give gifts to their teachers and organise various events to honour the remarkable contributions of their teachers.

Meanwhile, if you are looking for some unique and different gift ideas for your teacher, you really don't need to be confused as the list will make your task easy. Here are some amazing gift ideas that will put a smile on your teacher's face.

Take a look:

1. Personalised Pens:

Gifting a pen to your teacher on Teachers' Day is not a new idea. Students have been doing this for ages. But if you want to do something similar yet different, you can always give it a thought. You can get the name of your favourite teacher inscribed on it and gift it.

2. Plant Saplings:

Plants are always a beautiful gift and who doesn't love a flower? You can get a sapling of a flower that your teacher loves, and gift it to her/him. Every time, a new flower will bloom, it will remind your teacher of his/her students.

3. Diary:

Though a diary is not everyone's thing, your teacher can still use it to pen something memorable and significant. Also, you can write a message on the first page of the diary, so every time your teacher opens the diary, he/she will remember you.

4. Coffee Mugs:

Many of us are tea or coffee lovers. If your teacher is one of them, it can be a perfect idea. You can always go for some personalised coffee mugs which have the picture of your teacher on them or you can also get inscribed some quotes.

5. Greeting Cards:

Greeting Cards are something that never goes out of trend. You can either make it all by yourself or get one from the market.

6. Photo Frame:

Photos are the best gifts as it always makes someone remember the beautiful times they had. You can get a picture or a collage of pictures printed and put it in a frame.