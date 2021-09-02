Youth is the backbone of any country and teachers play an important role in shaping them to be good citizens and students. Scroll down to know why Teacher's Day is celebrated in India.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Teachers are the powerful force behind the sustainable mental growth of a child especially when he or she is in the developing years. Teachers or guides play the most influential role in the quality of education and in shaping one's future. They not just teach but motivate, inspire and encourage the children to deal with challenges thrown by life.

Since youth is the future of the country, the role of a teacher becomes even more important as they aren't just molding a person to be able to stand on their feet but also shaping a nation. Teachers have to fill many roles and their experience and compassion are what make them a good mentor.

Why Teacher's Day is celebrated?

Said by Patricia Cross _ "The task of the excellent teacher is to stimulate 'apparently ordinary' people to unusual effort. The tough problem is not in identifying winners: it is making winners out of ordinary people."

Youth is the backbone of any country and teachers play an important role in giving shape and inner strength to students to become good citizens. Therefore, to dedicate a day to our mentors this day is celebrated in schools, colleges and various other institutes.

Although, the World Teacher's Day, known as the International Teacher's Day falls on Oct 5th, but in India, Teacher's Day is celebrated on September 5th, since 1962 in the memory of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Who was Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan?

He was the first Vice President of India, the second President of India and also an ace philosopher. But above all, he was regarded as one of the greatest teachers of all times. Yes, he was considered as the most distinguished scholars who was honoured with several awards including Bharat Ratna which is India's highest civilian award. He believed that "teachers should be the best minds in the country".

Dr. Radhakrishnan was born on September 5th, 1888 in Tirutani in a middle-class family. He was considered an incredible student as well as an exemplary teacher who dedicated his life to education. He was the one who wanted is birthday to be celebrated as Teacher's Day.

He had once said, "Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teacher's Day." Therefore, his birthday is celebrated as Teacher's Day since 1962.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal