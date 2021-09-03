Teachers' Day 2021: As the special day is around the corner, here we have brought you some easy and amazing speech and essay ideas. Take a look below

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Teachers are one of the most important figures in our lives as they are the guiding lamps, who show us the right path and enlightens us with worldly knowledge. To thank them for their contribution, every year, we celebrate Teachers' Day on September 5. This day marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was an Indian philosopher and the second President of India.

To mark this day, students in schools and colleges organise functions for their teachers, by giving them musical tribute. Also, at the start of the function, they give a hearty speech to thank them for shaping their future and making them responsible human beings.

However, once again this year, students will have to celebrate Teachers' Day 2021 virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. So, as the special day is around the corner, here we have brought you some easy and amazing speech and essay ideas:

1. Good morning to all the teachers and my dear friends.

The light of the world, the beacon in the dark and the hope that gives us strength to survive, is our teacher. Today we celebrate Teachers' Day. A day, to honour the gifted souls who work every day to make sure that the future is bright for all of us. Let us welcome all the teachers with a big round of applause.

On this beautiful occasion, let us take the opportunity to convey our wishes to all our teachers, who have made an impeccable contribution in shaping us. Every year 5th of September, we celebrate Teachers' Day. It is a day filled with lots of excitement, joy and happiness as students are eagerly looking forward to telling their teachers how and why are they special to them.

It is my honour to talk about our dear teachers on this wonderful occasion. Every year on September 5th we celebrate Teachers' Day. This day marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and the Teachers' day is celebrated in commemoration of his birthday. Along with being a successful leader in the form of the President of the Country, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was a great scholar and an excellent teacher.

Teachers are the backbone of our society. The spear head change by shaping and building students' personality and make them ideal citizens of the country. As one looks at the great impact on the growth, development and well being of the students and nation, one must agree that teaching is a noble profession. There is a saying that teachers are greater than the parents. Parents give birth to a child, whereas teachers mould that child's personality and provide a bright future. Apart from academics, teachers stand by us at every step to guide, motivate and inspire us to become better people. They are the source of knowledge and wisdom. From them leads the ideas and thoughts, that one day each one of us will use to provide back into this society. I would like to extend my gratitude to every teacher for their selfless service and dynamic support. We are always grateful to you.

Thank you, everyone.

2. Today, we are all gathered here to honour and appreciate the teachers, who are the massive reasons for the successful careers of the students. It is the day of celebration in honour of the great philosopher, teacher, and guide Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, and the second President of the country, who has made a lasting impact on the youth and the generations to come.

Appreciating teachers is so important because the work they do is selfless and often undervalued for their contribution, and teachers are the ones who play a major role in shaping the minds of the next generation. Teachers are happier when their students evolve to be better and more successful than them. They create future minds and the society we will live in relies on them.

It is indeed an honour and privilege to be taught by such experts, who have not only guided us professionally but also helped us personally in our problems with the utmost understanding and belief in us. Teachers and teachings can be attained anywhere if one is willing to. Teachings lie in the smallest of things, and that can inspire us to do great work. Parents are our first teachers, one can also learn so much from children and the nature we are surrounded by. We are fortunate to have been surrounded by great teachers like you. Thank you for the hard work and generosity you have shown for us.

