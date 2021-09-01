Teacher's Day 2021: The birth anniversary of Dr Radhakrishnan is on September 5th and that’s the reason Teacher's Day is celebrated across the country on the same date.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: School or online classes, academics or music, mentor or a guide, teachers everywhere in any form are very important in our lives. Therefore, a special day is dedicated to celebrating the presence of teachers in India.

This day came into existence in 1962 in honour of the memory of India's President Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan. And also to commemorate the importance of teachers in the lives of all the people. The birth anniversary of Dr Radhakrishnan is on September 5th and that’s the reason Teacher's Day is celebrated across the country on the same date.

Teacher’s Day 2021: History

Dr Radhakrishnan was the first Vice President and second President of India who was born on September 5th, 1888 in Tirutani in a middle-class family. He was considered an incredible student as well as an exemplary teacher who dedicated his life to education.

He had said, "Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teacher's Day." Therefore, his birthday is celebrated as Teacher's Day since 1962.



Teacher’s Day 2021: Significance

Teachers guide us to fight the battle of life and to be better human beings. They teach ethics as well as firm the academic ground of students, therefore Teacher’s Day is celebrated. Especially, this day is dedicated to teachers as it’s Dr Radhakrishnan’s birth anniversary and he was a passionate teacher who gave much importance to the education and youth of the country.

Teacher’s Day 2021: Celebrations

Educational institutions, various schools, colleges celebrate Teacher's Day with enthusiasm and fun to improve the student-teacher relationship. Students greet the teachers with love and respect.

Teacher's Day celebration is made more colourful with flowers. On this day, educators are given gifts, with beautiful small notes by students.

In some schools small cultural activities are organised including writing an essay, delivering speeches, games for teachers, small celebrations etc. Even at places parties are also arranged by students to please their teachers, guides and mentors.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal