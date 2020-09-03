Here are some gift ideas from e-commerce platforms to help you out in selecting gifts for your teacher.

Teacher's Day 2020 is celebrated annually on September 5 in India. It is observed to recognize the contribution of teachers in shaping future of their students. This day also marks the birth anniversary of the second president of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan who was a core believer of education. Born on September 5, 1888, he was an exemplary teacher who dedicated his life towards education and the youth of the country.

While we all are stuck in the middle of a pandemic, teachers are feeling just as much stress as everyone else. With schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the teachers turned their way to teach in digital mode and they never failed to give extra attention to each and every student. This time they deserve much more appreciation than ever and you can do this by giving them something memorable. Here are some gift ideas from e-commerce platforms to help you out in selecting gifts for your teacher.

Select your gift from the list below:

1. Appreciation Cards

Thanks You Cards are never out of trend as the card appreciates the teacher with more personal touch. You can get customised cards online and will be able to add photos, text and the paper stock you like.

2. Mini Plants

A gift which grows and gives an aesthetic look is all you need to pick. This mini plant gift is a message that you want to deliver to your teacher just like they made you grow when you were a seed and they watered you with knowledge. This Teacher Day appreciate the hard work of your teacher.

3. Face Masks

The best gift for your teacher can be a customised face mask which supports text and will prevent them from novel coronavirus. These masks are washable and reusable.

4. Diary

If you are still confused what to give to your teacher, there is always a classic option of getting them a diary. This diary can be personalized with a sweet note in it from your side. The Diaries have varieties like you can pick leather cover and lined pages to make it look more aesthetic.

5. Pen Gift Box

The last but not the least! You can gift your teacher a Pen Box with elegant gold tone finsh. It looks sleek, trendy and peppy. You can select it from a variety of pens including personalised, sleek or just basic and present them in a box.

