Teachers' Day 2020: Every year Teachers’ Day is celebrated to honour the teachers for their ultimate contributions and dedication in making a child’s career and helping him to grow in life.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Arguably, teachers play the most important role in shaping one’s life and building his or her future. Apart from the family, a child is raised in, teachers are the closest to them and share a special bond with their students. Teachers not only prepare their students for excelling in professional life, but also for personal life.

Every year Teachers’ Day is celebrated to honour the teachers for their ultimate contributions and dedication in making a child’s career and helping him to grow in life. In India Teachers’ Day is celebrated on September 5 every year.

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, cultural programmes are organised in schools. Students on this day give cards and flowers to honour them. However, this year, Teachers’ Day will not be celebrated in schools and colleges because of the COVID-19 situation

Why September 5 is celebrated as Teachers’ Day:

September 5 also marks the birth anniversary of India’s first Vice President and second President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was also conferred with India’s highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna.

Before Dr Radhakrishnan entered politics, he served as a professor in various colleges for a long time. He was also a noted writer and wrote The Philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore.

Once in 1962, when Dr Radhakrishnan’s students requested him to allow them to celebrate his birthday, Sarvepalli asked them to celebrate his birthday as Teachers’ Day. So, Teachers’ Day was first observed in 1962 and since then it has always been observed on the birth anniversary of Radhakrishnan.

Dr Radhakrishnan was conferred with the Bharat Ratna in 1954. He was also honoured with honorary membership of the British Royal Order of Merit in 1963 and his name was also nominated for the Nobel Prize 27 times.

Posted By: Talib Khan