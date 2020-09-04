Teacher’s Day is celebrated on 5th September to commemorate the birth anniversary of India's second President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Read on to know the history, importance and significance of the teacher's day

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: On 5th September, every year, India celebrates Teacher’s Day to acknowledge the contribution of the teacher’s in shaping one’s life. It also marks the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna recipient and former president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Students celebrate the occasion with a lot of enthusiasm and joy. They plan several surprises, gifts and celebrations to give honour to their respective teachers and mentors.

History of Teacher’s Day in India

World Teacher’s Day is celebrated on October 5 to facilitate the teachers for their contribution to shaping students' life. But, this day is celebrated on September 5 in India every year to mark the birth anniversary of India’s second President, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. It is believed that some Dr Radhakrishnan’s friends and students visited him and requested to celebrate his birthday after he became the President of India. To which, the former President said that he would be highly obliged if 5th September would rather celebrate as Teacher’s Day. Since then, India has observed this day as Teacher’s Day.

Significance

The teachers and great mentors are responsible for the development of the children. India is a country of youth and to give them direction, teachers play a pivotal role. Teacher’s Day is celebrated to mark the hardships and constant dedication of teachers who guided many students in his lifetime.

Importance

India scriptures narrated us the stories of a great teacher, which include, Chanakya, APJ Abdul Kalam, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Savitribai Phule, Swami Vivekananda and many more. These teachers transformed their students into new aspirations, they gave India new motives, directions, thoughts and way of living. Educationists like Savitribai Phule fought for female education in the country. They developed a sense of Right to Education and ignite the education system in the country.

Posted By: Srishti Goel