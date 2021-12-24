New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: This year, you may face problems on the financial front resulting in mental and physical stress. So you are advised to keep a close check on your expenditure. In the second half of the year, you may face some problems, therefore, in political matters, you should act very carefully.

At the beginning of the year, planetary movements will be in your favour, resulting in good results in the career and education field. There will be opportunities for progress. Travelling abroad is on the cards and may get the benefits of fame and prestige. However, you are advised to take some caution in the month of May and June. In April, September and November, salaried folks may get rewarded for their hard work. People involved in business may witness great deals.

Education Competition: Success will be achieved in the field of education and can be honoured. In the months of March, August, October and November, the students will have to go through a state of uncertainty. So, students are advised to be alert and responsible, else their hard work will go in vain. You will get success in academic competition this year through hard work, you need tremendous confidence. You can get quick success in departments like Mechanical Engineering, Medical, Civil Services, Allied Services, Minerals, Petroleum etc.

Financially: This year is inauspicious from the financial point of view, but financial transactions will be in your favour. From the business point of view, it is very important to keep a close watch on your employees without putting blind faith in them. In the months of March, July, August, November and February, you can get good profits in business, so leave laziness and work hard in these months. You should invest capital this year in lotteries, shares, property, vehicles etc. Also, you are likely to get back your stuck money. Salaried folks are advised to read a document thoroughly before signing. Keep a chequebook and bank papers etc carefully. Negligence towards them can give you financial and mental stress in future.

Health and Family: In the months of June, July and August, there can be tensions due to debate, ideological differences with relatives, property or property in the family. Marital life will be blissful, but you may face some ups and downs. However, this will strengthen your bond and enhance trust. You may visit a hill station or a pilgrimage. You may face health problems such as mental distress. In the remaining months, there will be an increase in material comforts, auspicious celebrations will be completed in the family and prestige will increase. You are advised to avoid spending unnecessary money on family members as your liberal mindset will create a caucus of sycophants.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv