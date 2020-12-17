New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The world faced the worst of its fears in 2020 -- a year marked by the pandemic, social unrest and lockdown-induced economic crisis. For people born under the Taurus zodiac sign, the year 2021 will begin with plenty of luck and success. You may do well in your career and see benefits of your undertakings. Things will begin on a satisfactory note on the financial front and you may benefit from the long-term investments you make in the summer of 2021.

You will enter a joyous period in February and your married life would be harmonious. Several opportunities might come your way in the first quarter of 2021. You must make the best of it and don't be afraid to dream big. Avoid lavish lifestyle and or unnecessary expenditure in months leading to the summer. You might have to take some tough decisions that may end up making your unhappy.

Reflect on your health in April, seek out plenty of physical activities and keep a check on your diet. You will have several occasions to develop yourself both professionally and personally through the summer. Students are advised to work hard in months leading to the winter and they will enjoy fruits of their labour. Avoid all negative energies, focus on your education and you will get the grades or rank you are looking for.

Early winters could be a period of conflict and challenges. Do not let the setbacks take a toll on your health. Seek our physical activities. People in their 20s with Taurus Zodiac sign may fall in love in months leading to 2022. Entrepreneurs may see a lot of success in 2021, while luck will be on the side of those seeking a change in job.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja