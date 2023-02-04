Taurus, Gemini Among Four Zodiac Signs Who Regret Ignoring Their Wild Sides In Their 20s

Some wish they had married a different companion, while others regret selecting a different career. (Image Credit: Freepik)

As you age, regrets frequently accumulate rather than disappear. Some zodiac signs put their best foot forward in life by participating in humanitarian endeavors. While their attempts to make the world kinder are greatly appreciated, they are aware that they have missed out on some of life's more enjoyable experiences.

Aquarius

Leos frequently experience a quarter-life crisis, wishing they were in their wild twenties rather than taking it easy.They prefer to have predetermined tastes that they adhere to, and they don't let anyone push them outside of their own cocoon.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians feel regret for not taking full advantage of their college experience. They want to take frequent trips to great locations when they are in their early 30s. People born under the sign of Sagittarius do not subscribe to routines or get bored at home. They appreciate getting things done and stay focused.

Libra

The bright and cheery sign of Libra frequently wishes they were more courageous when it comes to taking risks. Their favourite thing is to follow a set schedule at whatever time of day.

Capricorn

Capricorns put a lot of effort into their work and dedicate themselves to it. They can't help but be disappointed that they didn't seize many new opportunities or meet new people after their twenties were over. They start acting erratically out of annoyance.