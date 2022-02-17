New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Taj Mahotsav 2022 is an annual 10-day cultural fest that is organised in Agra. It is the most famous fair of art, craft, culture & cuisine organized in the month of February from 18th to 27th by the Taj Mahotsav Committee. The event started in 1992 is aimed to promote the creative art of craftsmen and help them to showcase their respective skills, Various cultural performances by national and international famed artists make this fair a confluence of traditions and cultures.

This year too, the Taj Mahotsav will be held and on time, as informed by the divisional commissioner Amit Gupta. Here's everything you want to know the date, tickets, themes, activities, and more about the Taj Mahotsav 2022:

Taj Mahotsav 2022: Dates

Taj Mahotsav in 2022 will start on Friday i.e. the 18th of February and will continue for 10 days until Sunday, the 27th of February.

Taj Mahotsav 2022: Timings

The celebration of Taj Mahotsav 2022 will commence between 10 AM - 10 PM. as per the official site of Uttar Pradesh Tourism.

Taj Mahotsav 2022: Venue

The Taj Mahotsav 2022 will be celebrated in Shilpgram - a famous crafts village in Agra, UP. Shilpgram Village is located some distance from the Taj Mahal.

Taj Mahotsav 2022: Tickets price

There is no entry ticket for kids below five, however, Adults will have to buy tickets worth Rs 40 to enter the festival. Also, a group of school students, if 100 can get an entry for Rs 500. However, 2 teachers with a group of 100 students are allowed to enter without any additional price. Foreigners can visit the Taj Mahotsav free of cost.

Taj Mahotsav 2022: Theme

This year's theme of the 10-day event is 'Jashn-e-Virasat'.

Taj Mahotsav 2022: Activities and more

Taj Mahotsav provides an ultimate platform for worldwide artists to showcase their craftsmanship. Renowned musicians, dancers, artists and chefs participate in this festival to offer visitors a spectacular experience. Various performances and cultural evenings are organized during this festival from artists of varied regions.

View Taj Mahal in full moonlight, Shop to your heart’s content at the Taj Mahotsav, Mouthwatering cuisines from different regions across India by renowned chefs can be enjoyed at the festival.

Posted By: Ashita Singh