New Delhi | Jagran Health Desk: Tamil Nadu has reported two cases of Swine Flu in Coimbatore, and the patients are undergoing treatment in a private hospital at Peelamedu. This is the first time the city reported positive cases this year. As soon as the news came to light, the district administration issued an advisory for the public and made the wearing of 'face masks' compulsory.

As once again, the cases of Swine Flu are being reported in the country, here we are with detailed information regarding its causes, symptoms and treatments.

What is Swine Flu and its Causes?

Also known as H1N1 flu, swine flu is caused by the H1N1 strain of the influenza virus. It originates from pigs but spread from person to person. In August 2010, World Health Organisation (WHO) declared it as a pandemic and spreads during flu season.

H1N1 is one of the several flu virus strains that can cause seasonal flu. It is contagious and can spread quickly through the air, that is, the virus can linger on doorknobs, tables etc.

Causes

Swine Flu can spread through saliva and mucus particles.

- Sneezing

- Coughing

- Touching a germ-covered surface and then touching eyes or nose

Swine Flu Symptoms

The symptoms of the Swine flu are the same as those of the seasonal flu such as:

- Chills

- Fever

- Coughing

- Runny or Stuffy Nose

- Fatigue

- Diarrhea

- Sore Throat

- Nausea and Vomiting

- Body aches

Swine Flu Treatment

If you are experiencing the above symptoms then, immediately consult your doctor and go for a check-up. During the treatment, the patient must take complete rest, it will help the immune system to focus on fighting the deadly infection. Also, one should drink plenty of water or can even have soup to prevent dehydration, while soup will help in restoring lost nutrients.

Swine Flu Prevention

- Wash your hands frequently with soap or sanitise them with sanitiser.

- Don't touch your nose, mouth, or eyes, as the virus can survive on surfaces

- If you are feeling ill, stay home and avoid putting stress on your body

- Also, avoid large gatherings when swine flu is in season

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report.)

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv