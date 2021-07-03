Ahead of Swami Vivekananda's death anniversary, we have brought you some lesser-known facts about the spiritual leader that will leave you stunned:

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Swami Vivekananda was a key figure in the introduction of Indian philosophies of Yoga and Vedanta to the western world. He was one of the great Indian Hindu monks who was credited for raising awareness about Hinduism and a major force in the contemporary Hindu reform movements in India. Vivekananda was born as Narendranath Datta in an aristocratic Bengali Kayastha family in Calcutta. His birthday is celebrated as National Youth Day, while his death anniversary is observed as Swami Vivekananda Smriti Divas. Despite having a BA degree, Vivekananda was unemployed, it was during this phase he faced spiritual crisis and doubted the existence of God. That's when he met Sri Ramakrishna and got influenced by his teaching.

Ahead of Swami Vivekananda's death anniversary, we have brought you some lesser-known facts about the spiritual leader that will leave you stunned:

- Not many know, Swami Vivekananda scored 47 per cent in the university entrance exam and 46 per cent in the FA (now intermediate Arts) and only 56 per cent in his BA exam.

- He was considered a "shrutidhara", a person with a prodigious memory. Other than studying Sanskrit scriptures and Bengali literature, Vivekananda studied Western philosophers as well.

- Though Swami Vivekananda had the utmost respect for women, he never allowed them inside his monastery. On one occasion, he got furious when one of his disciples allowed his mother to enter.

- Swami Vivekananda on his way to Vrindavan spotted a man sitting by a roadside smoking chillum. He went up to the man and asked for a smoke as well, the man got astonished and reminded him that he is a monk and he is a bhangi. On hearing this, he was about to leave when he thought that now he is a sannyasin and has left all the castes and family ties. And then began smoking bhangi's chillum. Recalling this incident, Swami said, "Never hate your fellow beings. All of them are children of God.”

- He was fond of Tea, however, when back in the day when Hindu pandits prohibited drinking tea, Swami Vivekananda introduced into his monastery.

- Not many know that Vivekananda climbed the dinner hall gate just to eat his favourite dish khichuri. This incident is just two years before his death when he was in Belur math to spend some quality time with his disciples. On one such day, when the dinner gong rang, he hurried to eat dinner, however, found the gate locked. It was the aroma of khichuri that made him climbed the gate and run to eat it.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv