New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: January 12 marks the birth anniversary of the great monk Swami Vivekananda who worked for the betterment of society. He was born on January 12, 1863, in Kolkata. Vivekananda was an ardent disciple of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa and a major force in the revival of Hinduism in India. He was amongst the ones who played a crucial role in introducing the Indian Vedanta and philosophies of yoga to the western world, which put India on the world's spiritual map.

He was a great leader and his lectures, letters, poems, ideas have inspired many and that was not only bound to India but also to the whole world. On his 158th birth anniversary, let us look at some of the wisdom worthy pearls that he showered on the world:

1. “The more we come out and do good to others, the more our hearts will be purified, and God will be in them.”

2. “If faith in ourselves had been more extensively taught and practiced, I am sure a very large portion of the evils and miseries that we have would have vanished.”

3. “Never think there is anything impossible for the soul. It is the greatest heresy to think so. If there is sin, this is the only sin; to say that you are weak, or others are weak.”

4. “Condemn none: if you can stretch out a helping hand, do so. If you cannot, fold your hands, bless your brothers, and let them go their own way.”

5. “All the powers in the universe are already ours. It is we who have put our hands before our eyes and cry that it is dark.”

6. "The great secret of true success, of true happiness, is this: the man or woman who asks for no return, the perfectly unselfish person, is the most successful.”

7. "You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul."

