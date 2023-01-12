Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2023: Wishes, Quotes, And Motivational Thoughts On The Hindu Monk's Birth Anniversary

ON JANUARY 12, 1863, Swami Vivekananda was born in Kolkata, which is another name for Calcutta today. He was one of the most spiritual people I knew. The introduction of Indian ideas like Vedanta and Yoga to the West was greatly aided by Swami Vivekananda. In addition, Swami Vivekananda was instrumental in the dissemination of Hindu philosophy in the West. In India, January 12 is recognised as "National Youth Day." Youth conventions, talks, seminars, yoga classes, and readings are held to commemorate the day. Here are some congratulatory messages and greetings you can send to your loved ones on this wonderful day.

Swami Vivekananda Quotes

Arise, awake, and do not stop until the goal is reached. On a day when you don't come across any problems, you can be sure that you are travelling down the wrong path. We are what our thoughts have made us, so take care about what you think. Words are secondary. Thoughts live; they travel far. All power is within you; you can do anything and everything. Believe in that; do not believe that you are weak; do not believe that you are half-crazy lunatics, as most of us do nowadays. You can do anything and everything, without even the guidance of anyone. Stand up and express the divinity within you. Anything that makes you weak—physically, intellectually, and spiritually—reject it as poison.

Swami Vivekananda Wishes