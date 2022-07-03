Swami Vivekananda Death Anniversary: Top Motivational Quotes That Will Inspire You

Every year July 4 marks the death anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, who is counted as one of the finest spiritual leaders and intellects India has produced. Vivekananda played a very essential role in introducing the philosophies of yoga and Vedanta to the West. Born on January 12, 1863, Swami Vivekananda was known by the name Narendra Nath Datta in his pre-monastic life.

Swami Vivekananda is also known for his lecture at the World Parliament of Religion in Chicago in 1893. Apart from spirituality, Vivekananda also had great knowledge about science and religion. Swami Vivekananda's father was Vishwanath Datta, an attorney at the Calcutta high court, whereas his mother Bhubaneswari Devi was a homemaker. From a young age, Vivekananda showed his interest in spirituality. He was also a disciple of Sri Ramakrishna.

As Swami Vivekananda's death anniversary is just around the corner, here we bring you his top few motivational quotes, that you can share with your friends and family.

"You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul."

"In a day, when you don't come across any problems - you can be sure that you are travelling in a wrong path."

"Arise, awake, stop not till the goal is reached."

"Take up one idea. Make that one idea your life; dream of it; think of it; live on that idea. Let the brain, the body, muscles, nerves, every part of your body be full of that idea, and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success, and this is the way great spiritual giants are produced."

"The fire that warms us can also consume us; it is not the fault of the fire."

"Condemn none: if you can stretch out a helping hand, do so. If you cannot, fold your hands, bless your brothers, and let them go their own way."

"All differences in this world are of degree, and not of kind, because oneness is the secret of everything."

"Never think there is anything impossible for the soul. It is the greatest heresy to think so. If there is sin, this is the only sin, to say that you are weak, or others are weak."

“Where can we go to find God if we cannot see Him in our own hearts and in every living being.”

“A man is not poor without a rupee but a man is really poor without a dream and ambition.”

“That man has reached immortality who is disturbed by nothing material”.

"Anything that makes you weak physically, intellectually, and spiritually, reject as poison."

"The world is the great gymnasium where we come to make ourselves strong."