New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Swami Vivekanand was one of the greatest spiritual leaders of India, credited with bringing the glory of Hindu philosophy to the global platform. Born on January 12, 1863, as Narendra Nath Datta into an aristocratic Bengali Kayastha family. However, as he grew older, he was influenced by his guru, Ramakrishna, and learnt that all living beings were an embodiment of the divine self; therefore, service to God could be rendered by service to humankind. He then became his disciple and renounced worldly pleasures. Vivekananda was a key figure in the introduction of the Indian darsanas of Vedanta and Yoga to the Western world.

As the nation is going to celebrate Swami Vivekanand Jayanti on January 12, here we have brought you some of his golden words, which are pertinent even today.

“The greatest religion is to be true to your own nature. Have faith in yourselves.”

"Truth can be stated in a thousand different ways, yet each one can be true."

“Strength is Life, Weakness is Death. Expansion is Life, Contraction is Death. Love is Life, Hatred is Death.”

“You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul.”

"Talk to yourself once in a day, otherwise you may miss meeting an intelligent person in this world."

“The great secret of true success, of true happiness, is this: the man or woman who asks for no return, the perfectly unselfish person, is the most successful.”

"Be the servant while leading. Be unselfish. Have infinite patience, and success is yours."

“In a day, when you don't come across any problems - you can be sure that you are travelling in a wrong path”

“In a conflict between the heart and the brain, follow your heart. ”

“Take up one idea. Make that one idea your life; dream of it; think of it; live on that idea. Let the brain, the body, muscles, nerves, every part of your body be full of that idea, and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success, and this is the way great spiritual giants are produced.”

