The CBI has decided to conduct a Psychological Autopsy is Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Read on to know what is Psychological Autopsy and why it is used.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Sushant Singh Rajput death case is getting complicated with each passing day and the entire nation is waiting for the truth and the closure. Now, the CBI has taken over the case and decided to conduct a Psychological Autopsy (PA) of the late actor. Psychological Autopsy is basically used to understand an individual’s mental state around the time of death for the purpose of ascertaining the cause. However, this is not the first time when investigators are taking the help of Psychological Autopsy to resolve a crime, it had also been performed in the 2018 Burari mass-suicide case in Delhi and Sunanda Pushkar case.

What is Psychological Autopsy?

The Psychological Autopsy is used to analyse the circumstances and reasons that might have prompted an individual to take his own life. During the Psychological Autopsy, agencies talk to the deceased's family members and close ones' about the recent change in the mental state and behaviour. Investigators try to analyse if the victim was holding any suicidal thoughts or tendencies. They also analyse the treatment records and talk to the doctors about his wellbeing. It is a complex method of investigation and also consumes a lot of time but it had been proven worthy in many cases.

Burari mass suicide case

Earlier, this method was used in the Burari mass suicide case where 11 members of the same family collectively committed suicide. The psychological autopsy conducted by the CBI confirmed that for over a decade, one of the family members, Lalit Bhatia, had been writing on or dictating ritualistic practices to other relatives. The agency concluded that they had died while performing a ritual that they believed would help them meet a long-dead patriarch.

Sunanda Pushkar Case

On January 17, 2014, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar was found dead at Leela Palace Hotel in Delhi. During the investigation, the Psychological Autopsy method was conducted by Delhi Police's Special Investigation Team. They recorded statements of her family and friends, who substantiated that her relationship with Tharoor was “strained”

