New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death allegedly due to suicide has raised the concerns towards mental health and its deterioration leading to extremely challenging living circumstances which could become life threatening. Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, while addressing a press conference on Monday said that 34-year-old late actor searched the terms like "painless death", "schizophrenia" and "bipolar disorder” on Internet hours before his death. Earlier in the last month, American rapper Kanye West broke down into tears while opening up about his struggles with bipolar disorder in past.

What are these disorders and what are their causes?

Bipolar disorder: Bipolar disorder, as the name suggests, induces a sense of bipolarity in a person’s behaviour, both of which are strikingly different from one another. According to American Psychiatric Association, the as distantly different the two behaviours are, as intense is the bipolarity in the concerned person. Formerly called as manic depression, causes extreme mood swings and episodes of strikingly depressive behavior. These episodes may include symptoms like low energy, and loss of interest in daily activities. These mood episodes are often associated with suicidal thought.

The treatment involves a combination of medication and psychotherapy.

Schizophrenia: Schizophrenia is not as common a mental disorder. Some of the early symptoms of Schizophrenia may involve social isolation, loss of interest in activities, making irritation-inducing statements, violent outbursts and delusions.

According to ‘Brain and Behavior Foundation’, for a person to be called schizophrenic, two or more symptoms, such as hallucinations, delusions, disorganized speech, and behavior, must be significant and last for at least one month.

Can a person have Schizophrenia and Bipolar disorder at the same time?

According to a report in CNN, by definition a person cannot have bipolar disorder and schizophrenia at the same time. However, a person may struggle with odd behaviour and mood swings for a long period of time (a few years at least), and thus the oddity may lead to difficulties in classifying it into one diagnosis or other. Also, both schizophrenia and bipolar disorder reportedly respond to similar medication.

Why people from creative field are more associated with these disorders?

There is an overrepresentation of artists, writers and musicians among people with bipolar disorder and related mental health conditions. The subject is well explored in Kay Redfield Jamison’s 1993-book ‘Touched by Fire’. Legendary French Artists Vincent Van Gogh also suffered from bipolarity. Days before his death, Sushant Singh Rajput also changed his Twitter wall to a painting Van Gogh had put out on canvas before attempting suicide in 1890.

According to Timothy Sullivan, the chair of psychiatry at Staten Island University Hospital in New York, as reported in Economic Times: “Creative people are distinguished by particularly unique way of thinking which involves intense emotional experiences,” while adding,”It may be that the capacity for sensitivity involves regulatory systems in the brain that also render you vulnerable to mood disorders.”

