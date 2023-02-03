Suryagarh Palace: All About The Luxurious Place Where Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Will Have Their Wedding Ceremony

RUMOURED lovebirds Kiara Advanu and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to tie knots this weekend as per the reports. Their wedding date is scheduled as February 06 in Rajasthan. The much-anticipated wedding of the rumoured couple is set to take place in Jaisalmer at Suryagarh Palace.

According to the reports by IANS, the couple has booked a luxury hotel in Rajasthan for their industry friends. "They have booked Jaisalmer’s Hotel Suryagarh from February 3 to 7. The couple’s security team will be at the premises to avoid any untoward incident. Sid, Kiara, their families, and close friends are expected to reach the venue on February 4. The mehndi, sangeet, and haldi ceremonies will be celebrated in the hotel premises on February 4 and 5,” according to the reports.

Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer

Popularly known as the 'Golden City' of the country, Jaisalmer is one of the most famous tourist destinations of India and offers a lot to tourists. It is a former medieval trading centre and a princely state in the western Indian state of Rajasthan, in the heart of the Thar Desert. The city is known for its ravishing havelis, splendid architecture, alluring temples, and historical architecture.

The hallmark of Suryagarh is a belief in the extraordinary, as well as in excellence, comfort and consistency. Our driving force is passion; for quality, for people and successful interaction. The palace is surrounded by two lavish gardens, 83 luxurious rooms and other necessary luxuries to offer to the guests. This majestic palace is located in Jaisalmer and is true to ancient craft which features a beautiful courtyard, and grand Rajasthani architecture.

Moroever, the elegant rooms in this hotel/palace are designed with traditional handcrafted furnishing and heritage art pieces that add to the beauty of the place. Suryagarh is 9.3 m from Nathmalji-ki-Haveli, while Jaisalmer Fort and Patwon-ki-Haveli are 9.9 m away. Jaisalmer airport is 10 m away from the property.

The place offers a great dining experience with a private dinner by the beautiful lake or garden side. It also organises desert safaris, bike trails around the beauty of the Thar desert, temple tours and sundowners. The accommodation at Suryagrah Palace includes Fort rooms, Pavilion Rooms, Heritage Rooms, Signature Rooms, Luxury Suites, Suryagarh Suites, Jaisalmer Havelis, and Thar Havelis. Each room is well occupied with affluent amenities along with a breathtaking view of dunes, sunrise and sunset. The room costs around Rs 1.3 Lakhs per night and is the perfect blend of modern and traditional culture.

The in-house spa 'Rait' is well-equipped with luxury aromatic indulgences to soothe your senses and give you an incredible and memorable experience. It also arranges special kebabs and biryani meals at the Lake gardens to enjoy a beautiful, scrumptious and romantic experience. It makes up a phenomenal and opulent wedding venue with two gardens and two courtyards which add to the beauty and elegance of the place and your wedding.

