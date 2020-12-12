Surya Grahan December 2020: Though you can watch a Lunar Eclipse without protection, it is not recommended in case of a Solar Eclipse as the sun rays can harm the retina of a human eye.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The last Solar Eclipse of the year 2020 will occur on December 14. Also known as 'Surya Grahan' in Hindi, a Solar Eclipse occurs when the Sun, Moon and the Earth come in a straight line and the Moon partially or fully covers the Earth, blocking the sun rays from reaching its surface.

The last Solar Eclipse of 2020 will begin at 7.03 pm (IST) on December 14 and continue till 00.23 am (IST) on December 15, timeanddate.com has said while adding that it will be at its peak at 9.43 pm (IST). Though it should be noted that the last Solar Eclipse of 2020 will not be visible in India.

When and where to watch the last Solar Eclipse of the year 2020?

The last Solar Eclipse of 2020 will not be visible in India. In fact, it will not be visible in most parts of the world and only several countries like Chile and Argentina will be able to witness this rare celestial event. Apart from these two countries, sky-watchers in Antarctica, South America, south-west Africa and parts of Pacific, Atlantic and the Indian Ocean will also be able to witness the Solar Eclipse on December 14.

How to watch the last Solar Eclipse of the year 2020?

Though it is safe to watch a Lunar Eclipse without protection, it is not recommended in the case of Solar Eclipse as the Sun emits harmful rays that can cause permanent damage to the retina of a human eye. It can also lead to complete blindness.

Though during a Solar eclipse, most of the Sun gets covered by the Moon, one should not watch directly at it and should stare at it via optical aid like binoculars and telescopes. Experts, meanwhile, recommend that one should not look at a Solar Eclipse with solar filters.

Types of Solar Eclipse:

There are three types of Solar Eclipse -- partial Solar Eclipse, total Solar Eclipse and annual Solar Eclipse. During a partial Solar Eclipse, the Moon just partially blocks the sun rays from reaching the Earth.

During a total or complete Solar Eclipse, the Moon completely blocks the sun rays from reaching to the Earth. In case of an annual Solar Eclipse, the Moon covers the Sun's centre and leaves its outer edges visible. This is sometimes known as "ring of fire" or "annulus" around the Moon.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma