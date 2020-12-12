Surya Grahan December 2020: There are basically four types of Lunar Eclipses – Total Solar Eclipse, Annular Solar Eclipse, Hybrid Solar Eclipse and Partial Solar Eclipse.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In another treat for the skygazers, the last astronomical phenomena of this year will take place on December 14 in the form of a Solar Eclipse 2020. Also known as, Surya Grahan, a Solar Eclipse occurs when the Sun, Moon, and the Earth come in a straight line and the Moon partially or fully covers the Earth, blocking the sun rays from reaching its surface.

There are basically four types of Lunar Eclipses – Total Solar Eclipse, Annular Solar Eclipse, Hybrid Solar Eclipse and Partial Solar Eclipse. A total eclipse takes place when the non-shiny side of the Moon completely hides the bright light of the Sun, allowing a rare solar phenomenon to take place. The Solar Eclipse taking place on December 14 will be a Total Solar Eclipse.

An annular eclipse takes place when the Sun and Moon are in line with the Earth, but since the size of the Moon is smaller than that of the Sun, a “ring of fire” is visible. A partial eclipse takes place when the Sun and Moon are not exactly in line with the Earth and the Moon only partially hides the Sun. This phenomenon can usually be seen from a large part of the Earth.

Solar Eclipse December 14 Timings:

The last Solar Eclipse of 2020 will begin at 7.03 pm (IST) on December 14 and continue till 00.23 am (IST) on December 15, timeanddate.com has said while adding that it will be at its peak at 9.43 pm (IST). Though it should be noted that the last Solar Eclipse of 2020 will not be visible in India.

Interesting Facts about Surya Grahan December 2020:

Each year there are between 2 and 5 solar eclipses.

The total solar eclipse, when the Moon completely obscures the Sun and leaves only the faint solar corona, is known as a Totality.

Total solar eclipses are rare, happening only once every 18 months.

There is another type of solar eclipse, known as a hybrid eclipse, which shifts between a total and annular eclipse depending on where you view it from on Earth. These are comparatively rare.

The speed of the Moon as it moves across the Sun is approximately 2,250 km (1,398 miles) per hour.

From either the North or the South Pole, only a partial solar eclipse is able to be viewed.

A total solar eclipse can last a maximum of 7 minutes and 30 seconds.

269 km is the maximum width of the path of totality.

Almost identical eclipses occur after 18 years and 11 days – known as the Saros Cycle.

Posted By: Talib Khan