New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Solar eclipses are the thing that not only fascinates the space enthusiasts but common people too and on December 14, it is going to be a treat for skywatchers as it is going to be the last Solar Eclipse of the year 2020. This day is also known as 'Surya Grahan' in Hindi, a Solar Eclipse occurs when the Sun, Moon, and the Earth come in a straight line and the Moon partially or fully covers the Earth, blocking the sun rays from reaching its surface.

According to experts, it is said that solar eclipse produces harmful rays that can cause blindness. During a solar eclipse when the moon fully covers the sun, the outermost surface of the sun emits electromagnetic radiation, which can result in retinal damage. On the other hand, some sections of modern sciences do not stick to the idea of following the idea of refraining from food or water but Ayurveda practitioners believe that staying away from food during the eclipse is advisable, here are some things you do's and don'ts that you need to follow during this phenomenon:

Things you should follow during the solar eclipse:

* When the solar eclipse takes place it releases electromagnetic radiation that is not only harmful to the eyes but also to the skin. So, avoid going out to prevent skin burns, rashes, and other skin problems.

* Many people avoid cooking as the sun is not seen due to the eclipse which could lead to an increase in bacteria and germs. Hence, during an eclipse, several households refrain from cooking or eating food, drinking water, or even going outdoors. During a solar eclipse, the magnetic fields, and UV ray levels are high. And our metabolism and digestion become weak. That’s why people are advised to avoid eating and fast during this time.

* According to traditional beliefs, it is said that pregnant women should also avoid stepping out of the home.

* Avoid watching eclipse without eye gear.

* People should avoid non-vegetarian food, alcohol, fermented foods, and high protein food during the eclipse as these foods are heavy and can cause health-related ailments.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma