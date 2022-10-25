Surya Grahan 2022 In Pics: Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, And Other Indian Cities Witness Partial Solar Eclipse

NUMEROUS parts of the world are witnessing the partial solar eclipse on October 25, 2022. This solar eclipse marked the last Surya Grahan of the year. It is a phenomenal celestial event that is being seen in several areas of India including New Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Agra, Ludhiana, Thane, Bhopal, Indore, Pune, Porbandar and other cities.

During the solar eclipse, the Sun, Moon and Earth come along in an almost linear configuration resulting in the moon being visible without the sunlight falling over it. The partial solar eclipse is visible in India for about 01 hour and 45 minutes. Various cities recorded beautiful images of the Partial solar eclipse shared by ANI, look below:

#PartialSolarEclipse seen in the sky of Amritsar, Punjab. The astronomical phenomenon today is visible over most of India apart from some parts in the northeast pic.twitter.com/T9ZG068YTG — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022

#PartialSolarEclipse seen in the sky of Delhi



(Pic Source: Arjan Bedi) pic.twitter.com/Q8dDA7eyFq — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022

#PartialSolarEclipse as seen in the sky of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/ZO1dsiea7B — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 25, 2022

The astronomical wonder of a partial solar eclipse witnessed in Jammu (pic 1) and Chandigarh (pic 2) https://t.co/LZvMRPrOyR pic.twitter.com/4jNfdJJhHt — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022

#PartialSolarEclipse as seen in the sky of Bhubaneswar, Odisha. pic.twitter.com/QZGY7rzkAB

The Indian Institute of Astrophysics is live streaming the Surya Grahan 2022. The next solar eclipse will be visible from India around August 2027 and will be a total solar eclipse unlike the one the world is witnessing which is a partial solar eclipse. Many health experts and NASA themselves suggested taking precautions while viewing the solar eclipse.