New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: It is going to be a treat to the eyes of all the stargazers as a total solar eclipse, also the last solar eclipse of the year will take place on 4th December, Saturday. This day will be the new moon day of Krishna Paksha of Margashirsha month. The cosmic phenomena will begin at 10:59 AM and will continue till 03:07 in the afternoon.

Will the solar eclipse be visible from India?

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the solar eclipse will be visible in Antarctica and partially from the southern tip of South America, Australia, Africa, and New Zealand, but not in India.

The first solar eclipse in India occurred on February 16, 1980, which is also the first total solar eclipse of the century. The next partial solar eclipse which will be visible from India is going to take place on October 25, 2022.

Though the astronomical event will not be visible in India, people can watch the total solar eclipse from Union Glacier, Antarctica online on YouTube and on nasa.gov/live. The livestream will begin at 12 PM IST.

According to the US space agency, people living in Saint Helena, Chile, New Zealand, Crozet Islands, Lesotho, South Africa, Namibia, South Georgia, and the Sandwich Islands, Falkland Islands, and Australia will not be able to see the total solar eclipse, they will instead experience a partial solar eclipse. The partial solar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Moon, and Earth are not positioned in a straight line.

What is solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse takes place when the moon passes in front of the sun, blocking it out partially or completely. The eclipse results in parts of the earth being covered in the shadow of the moon.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen