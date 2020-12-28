Surya Grahan 2021: In the year 2021, we are going to witness two Solar Eclipse 2021, however, they both will not be visible in India.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: A solar eclipse is the natural phenomena that occur when the Moon gets in the way of the Sun's light and casts its shadow on the Earth. It is of three types-- complete, partial and annual solar eclipse. During the complete solar eclipse, the Moon completely blocks the Sun rays from reaching to the Earth. During a partial solar eclipse, the Moon partially blocks the Sun rays from reaching the Earth surface, while, in an annual solar eclipse, the Moon covers the Sun's centre and leaves its outer edges visible. This is sometimes known as 'ring of fire' or 'annulus' around the Moon.

Solar Eclipse 2021

June 10: The first solar eclipse will occur on 10th June, which will be an annular solar eclipse. In India, it will begin at 01:42 pm and will end at 06:41 pm. The eclipse will be visible in much of Asia, much of Europe, North Africa, West Africa, much of North America, Arctic and Atlantic.

December 4: The second solar eclipse will occur on 4th December, which will be a total solar eclipse. the eclipse will be visible in parts of Atlantic and Indian Ocean, Australia, South America, Australia and Antarctica.

Significance

According to Hindu religion, people especially pregnant women, follow some rules during the Surya Grahan such as not eating anything, not sleeping, not using sharp objects and are advised to chant mantras during the eclipse. As per scientists, one should refrain from looking at the sun directly during the eclipse, because of the intensity of the sun rays at this time can damage the cells in the eye causing retinal burns.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv