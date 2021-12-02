New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The last solar eclipse of this year is set to take place on December 4. The celestial phenomena will be visible in Antarctica and partially from the southern tip of South America, Australia, Africa, and New Zealand, but not in India. The solar eclipse will begin at 10:59 AM and will continue till 03:07 in the afternoon. According to Hindu astrology, Surya Grahan is considered an important astronomical event that also has scientific significance.

Zodiac signs which will be impacted by the solar eclipse

Although this solar eclipse will have an impact on all 12 zodiac signs, Aries, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, and Sagittarius will be the most affected among the others. The transit reaching for these five zodiac signs can be both positive and negative. December 4 will also be a new Moon day for Krishna Paksha.

Aries - It will be an adventurous time for all the people who belong to Aries zodiac sign. Though the eclipse will feel chaotic, it will inspire you to take risks for the sake of growth. A door of opportunities will open for you, where you will travel, gain new experiences and learn something new.

Cancer - This eclipse will help you transform into a better person. You will focus on yourself and have a completely different perspective of life.

Libra - This eclipse will open door of opportunities for you to connect with your local sense and embrace your socialising skills. You might feel the urge to have a heart-to-heart conversation with others, and your close friends will have you process your feelings and gain some much-needed perspective.

Scorpio - All you will think about is money and pleasure during this eclipse. This eclipse will provide you with more access to the resources and power you craved. Always be open to sudden opportunities or flash ideas that could boost your income and strengthen your relationship.

Sagittarius - This solar eclipse is your chance to emerge as a new person. While you may think that you are aware of everything about yourself, the energy of this lunation may surprise you and show you where you’ve grown.

What is the importance of this Solar Eclipse?

The total solar eclipse will take place on the Amavasya in the Hindu month of Kartik during the Vikram Samvat 2078. The cosmic phenomena will affect people who are born in Anuradha and Jyeshta Nakshatra.

A solar eclipse usually takes place after two weeks of the lunar eclipse. A partial lunar eclipse took place on November 19, 2021. This will be the last and the total solar eclipse of this year. A total solar eclipse occurs when Moon hides the surface of the sun forming a straight alignment with the Earth and Sun.

Types of Solar eclipse :

There are 4 types of solar eclipse

*Total solar eclipse

*Partial solar eclipse

*Annual solar eclipse

*Hybrid solar eclipse

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen